UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost November 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Lake Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lake Forest Lane
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Robinson
Email Jnnfrrr23@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3158134195
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Duke
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd / Beagle mix
Markings Black muzzle
Predominant Color Copper
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camo green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
