Date Lost July 04, 2017
Area/Town Lost Richmond County
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McDonald Avenue, Hamlet, NC 28345
Owner's Full Name Heather Elizabeth Waters
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 2064738768
Additional Comments He would run free and come back home. July fourth 2017 or 2018 I heard him barking and whining, car doors slamming and he never came home. I believe someone stole him. He is not microchipped. He is a male, Gereman Shepard mix. He is black with white marking a back paw and on front has a upside down white heart shape patch. He was approximately 70 pounds the last I saw him. His ears are floppy and do not stand straight up. Last I had him he was wearing a red harness or blue harness. He wasn't neutered when I had him. The picture I uploaded was when he was a puppy. I uploaded it because it is a good shot of the marking on his chest.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Koa
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard mix. Mom was full blooded German shepard dad appeared to be a black and white mix.
Markings White patch that looks like upside down heart on chest. Back foot has white marking.
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) red
