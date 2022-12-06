Lost Dog, Shepherd Mix in Ellerbe Dec 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 4164Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) County Line Rd. / Clayton Carriker Rd. IntersectionOwner's First Name Jessica Email JessicaHyde85@icloud.comPrimary Phone 910 719-5316CONTACT INFORMATIONDate Lost November 26, 2022Area/Town Lost EllerbeStreet or Road Where Pet Lost County Line Rd. / Clayton Carriker Rd. IntersectionClosest Major Intersection 73/74 bypass old us hwy 220Owner's Full Name Jessica HydeEmail JessicaHyde85@icloud.comZip 28338Primary Phone 910 719-5316PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name ChubType of Animal DogBreed German Shepherd / Australian Shepherd Mix Markings White on ChestPredominant Color Black2nd Color Tan/Brown/CreamAge of Pet 7Is Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)COATCoat of Pet LongEARSEars of Pet FoldedCOLLARCollar of Pet NylonCollar Color(s) BlueCollar I.D. Tag(s) Yes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In There are no services available. LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 Calendar Dec 6 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Dec 6, 2022 Dec 7 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Dec 7, 2022 Dec 8 Homeschool Music Enrichment Series: Primitive Music Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Dec 8, 2022
