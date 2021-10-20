Submission ID: 3456
Date Lost October 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage/vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 147 nubbin ridge ln
Closest Major Intersection Ring road
Owner's Full Name Kierstin Marie wood
Email Kierstin707@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107838595
Alternate Phone (910) 783-8523
Additional Comments He jumped on the screen door and took off running he’s really friendly please contact me if you find him thank you
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Duke
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd mix
Markings He’s white on his chest and his tail is black with a white tip
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue with white stripes
Collar I.D. Tag(s) It’s blue and says duke with my number and address
