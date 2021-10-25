Submission ID: 3464
Date Lost October 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Lindale Dr
Owner's Full Name Joana Gonzalez
Email joana0406@icloud.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106396621
Alternate Phone (910) 639-5962
Additional Comments Reward If Found
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Molly
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard Mixed
Markings White Under her Chin
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Magenta With Diamonds Infront
