Submission ID: 2827
Date Lost September 09, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Linden road
Closest Major Intersection Linden road / highway 5
Owner's Full Name Tara Stryder
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 2144318783
Additional Comments Will most likely be seen with another Sheppard. (White wearing a red harness).
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ryker
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Sheppard/husky mix
Markings Cut on right leg
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue harness
