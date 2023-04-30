Submission ID: 4400
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Hwy 42 and Petty Rd. Sanford, NC
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Owner's First Name Denise
Email ronistewart1@outlook.com
Primary Phone 919-478-2624
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost April 24, 2023
Area/Town Lost Sanford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carbonton Rd and Petty Rd
Closest Major Intersection Route US 1
Owner's Full Name Denise
Email ronistewart1@outlook.com
Zip 27330
Primary Phone 919-478-2624
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cayla
Type of Animal Dog
Breed White Chihuahua
Markings Light tan maekings on her ears and tail
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 15y.o
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
