Date Lost: September 3, 2020
Area/Town Lost: West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost: Longleaf Drive, Seven Lakes West neighborhood
Owner's Full Name: James France
Email: Jamesfrance88@yahoo.Com
Zip: 27376
Primary Phone: (910) 366-9839
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name: Slyder
Type of Animal: Dog
Breed: Labrador retriever
Markings: White beard and toes
Predominant Color: Black
2nd Color: White/grey
Age of Pet: 10 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet: Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet: Long
Size of Pet: Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet: Short
EARS
Ears of Pet: Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet: None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.