Submission ID: 3069
Date Lost February 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hoffman Road
Closest Major Intersection Rose ridge road
Owner's Full Name Brianna Sheppard
Email Qhgurl86@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 6199934806
Alternate Phone (910) 603-3476
Additional Comments 15 yr old neutered blue heeler (Australian Cattle Dog). Microchipped. Very sweet!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jack
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue heeler
Markings Blue and Tan, white mark on top of head
Predominant Color Black/blue
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.