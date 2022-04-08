Submission ID: 3740
Date Lost April 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pegram pl
Closest Major Intersection Sandywoods farm rd
Owner's Full Name Alicia Martinez Garcia
Email Aliciagar26@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105854840
Additional Comments He is a friendly puppy and will walk towards you to let you pet him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Oso
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rottweiler
Markings His tail is docked
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 3 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
