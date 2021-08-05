Submission ID: 3338
Date Lost August 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dorilee Lane
Owner's Full Name Lanie Kinzie
Email rmjp3@msn.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 240-675-2306
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Artie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rwottweiler/Lab Mixed
Markings has white patch on his chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
