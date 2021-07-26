Submission ID: 3326
Date Lost July 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 135 Page Street
Closest Major Intersection Page St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Oakley
Email drjlo@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 615-498-6397
Alternate Phone (615) 498-6387
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sassy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rhodesian Ridgeback
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 11 yrs.
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Tan Yarn Collar
