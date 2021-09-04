Lost Dog Vass

Submission ID: 3386

Date Lost September 03, 2021

Area/Town Lost Vass/ Cameron

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mcgill Road near Lobelia Road

Owner's Full Name Jasmin Pielemeier

Email jasminpielemeier@gmail.com

Zip 28307

Primary Phone 9102941628

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Marley

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Golden Retriever mix

Markings none

Predominant Color reddish brown

Age of Pet 1 and a half years

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Curled

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Blue with bones

