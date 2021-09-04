Submission ID: 3386
Date Lost September 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass/ Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mcgill Road near Lobelia Road
Owner's Full Name Jasmin Pielemeier
Zip 28307
Primary Phone 9102941628
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Marley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden Retriever mix
Markings none
Predominant Color reddish brown
Age of Pet 1 and a half years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue with bones
