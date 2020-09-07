UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG IS BACK HOME
Submission ID: 2823 & 2824
Contact Information
Date Lost September 6, 2020
Area/Town Lost Foxfire Village
Owner's Full Name Katey McDonald Coxen
Email katey.mcdonald@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 690-0921
Alternate Phone (910) 315-5549
Additional Comments Roan is a medium sized orange/red and white mixed breed with an upward curled tail. He is skittish but sweet and may need to be coaxed to come as he was a stray when we adopted him in 2017. He was wearing a green nylon collar with ID tags as well as a black e-collar.
Animal Description
Animal Name Roan
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd/Basenji Mix
Markings Scar on the front leg
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Short
Ears
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red/White
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Wearing a smart tag and a Bone with name and phone #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.