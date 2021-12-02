UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG FOUND
Submission ID: 3533
Date Lost December 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen/Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen by Grace Church
Closest Major Intersection US 1 and 15-501
Owner's Full Name Nicole Caviness
Email anniebwoodruff@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106391183
Additional Comments Please help us find Aggie. Ran off from dog park. Viszla. Has yellow collar on. Very shy. Seen around Zaxbys area as well as around Grace Church. 910-639-1183
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Aggie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Vizsla
Markings None
Predominant Color Red
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Yellow
