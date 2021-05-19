Submission ID: 3213
Date Lost April 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Red Coat
Closest Major Intersection Bicentennial parkway
Owner's Full Name David Myers
Email David.myers93@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 2604529970
Alternate Phone (260) 467-3795
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diesel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Siberian Husky
Markings Birth mark on nose
Predominant Color Red/Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
