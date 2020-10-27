UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost October 27, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost T Johnson Road
Owner's Full Name Leslie Brown
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-705-1343
Additional Comments If you have any information, please call the phone number listed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Staffordshire Terrier
Markings Red
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
