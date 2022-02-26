UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3668
Date Lost February 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost West Denny Ave and Ridgecrest
Closest Major Intersection West Denny Ave and Ridgecrest
Owner's Full Name Michelle Ditch
Email dragonflies7@comcast.net
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (717) 600-4508
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Finley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Red Hound Mix
Markings Red with white spots
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) ID tag
(0) comments
