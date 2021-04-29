Submission ID: 3171
Date Lost April 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Juniper Lake Rd and Birdnest Ct
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Lake Rd and Main St
Owner's Full Name Jacob Sanchez
Email Jenn.xbox@live.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106331082
Alternate Phone (910) 633-5717
Additional Comments She is a very friendly dog, but timid of people. Please call if you see her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tali
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Full face mask
Predominant Color Reddish Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
