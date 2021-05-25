Submission ID: 3231
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cooper Way
Carthage, NC
Owner's Full Name Timbley McKay
Email none@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-986-4447
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Meatball
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound Mix
Markings spots on left leg
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies Tag
