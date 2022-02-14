UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS BACK HOME SAFELY
Submission ID: 3649
Date Lost February 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Warrior Woods Rd., Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Warrior Woods Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Rt. 22
Owner's Full Name Naomi Johnson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-528-6588
Alternate Phone (910) 692-9446
Additional Comments Tally is a red (dark tan) and white hound. She is a foster and on medication. She is very sweet and gentle. She slipped her collar when I was taking her out at 9:00 pm.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tally
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Mainly Red with white on face, legs, and tail.
Predominant Color Red (dark tan)
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
