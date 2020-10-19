UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 2874
Date Lost October 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost PetSmart
Owner's Full Name Julie Person
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-948-4246
Additional Comments Getz slipped out of his harness while at PetSmart.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Getz
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Feist
Markings none
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.