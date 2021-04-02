Submission ID: 3127
Date Lost March 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Old river rd
Closest Major Intersection Red Branch
Owner's Full Name Ashley Jeeves
Email Asher.jeeves@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105855223
Alternate Phone (910) 736-3136
Additional Comments Please help me find Gizmo! He is a sweet Pomeranian/ yorkie mix with a long golden coat. He is not currently wearing tags since he was prepping for a grooming appt & they do not allow collars. He has a long tail & is very friendly. I’m hoping someone has seen him and can return him home safely. Thank you for all of your help.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gizmo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian
Markings None
Predominant Color Golden / tan
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
