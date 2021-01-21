Submission ID: 3012
Date Lost January 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 4460 24/27
Owner's Full Name Angela Hare
Email Harea@cemcpower.com
Zip 27332
Primary Phone 19193539536
Alternate Phone (919) 770-5308
Additional Comments Fluffy is not very friendly. Please have someone call me if they see him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fluffy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian or Long Haired Chihuaha Mix
Markings Brown saddle spots on his back
Predominant Color White
2nd Color brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
