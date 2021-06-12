Submission ID: 3261
Date Lost June 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 686 N Ridge St
Closest Major Intersection May and New Jersey
Owner's Full Name Julianne Ella Fullerton
Email efullerton93@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9198001240
Alternate Phone (608) 280-9585
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Carley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pointer/pit
Markings Perfect circle on forehead heart shape on her left side.
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White w black spots
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Gray
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Has name, phone number
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.