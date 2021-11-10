UPDATE: THE DOG WAS LOCATED BY ANIMAL SERVICES. FOLLOWING THE MANDATORY HOLD PERIOD, HE WAS PLACED FOR ADOPTION. THE LOST PET REPORT WAS FILED AFTER THE DOG WAS REHOMED.
Submission ID: 3493
Date Lost October 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC HWY 705
Owner's Full Name Haley Gore
Email Haleyagore@icloud.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9108009625
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bentley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull/ Husky Mix
Markings two moles on cheeks
Predominant Color tan
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(1) comment
This dog was at the county shelter. Owner delayed reporting and the county followed all requirements for holding him. He was adopted out long before they filed this lost pet report. The county called them when they saw this report to tell them that he had been adopted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.