Lost Dog Robbins

UPDATE: THE DOG WAS LOCATED BY ANIMAL SERVICES. FOLLOWING THE MANDATORY HOLD PERIOD, HE WAS PLACED FOR ADOPTION. THE LOST PET REPORT WAS FILED AFTER THE DOG WAS REHOMED.

Submission ID: 3493

Date Lost October 20, 2021

Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC

Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC HWY 705

Owner's Full Name Haley Gore

Email Haleyagore@icloud.com

Zip 27325

Primary Phone 9108009625

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Bentley

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Pit bull/ Husky Mix

Markings two moles on cheeks

Predominant Color tan

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

This dog was at the county shelter. Owner delayed reporting and the county followed all requirements for holding him. He was adopted out long before they filed this lost pet report. The county called them when they saw this report to tell them that he had been adopted.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days