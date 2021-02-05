Submission ID: 3032
Date Lost February 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Key Packing Company, Robbins, NC 27325
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Maness Rd
Closest Major Intersection Howards Mill road and Maness road
Owner's Full Name Margaret Poole Conklin
Email conklinmarg@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 13369638820
Alternate Phone (910) 464-2365
Additional Comments alternate phone numbers---9109750834
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name FROSTY
Type of Animal dog
Breed pitbull/beagle
Markings no tail, brown dots on her ears and a black dot on her tail
Predominant Color white
Age of Pet 9months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
