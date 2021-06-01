UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3240
Date Lost May 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Connell Rd
Closest Major Intersection McNeil st / Connell
Owner's Full Name Faye Dunagan
Email nannyfaye07@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106952039
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kata
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitt/Shepherd mix
Markings Some white on her nose, black brown
Predominant Color Fawn
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
