UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG FOUND AND BACK HOME
Date Lost January 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Foxfire Rd
Closest Major Intersection Linden Rd
Owner's Full Name Amy Davis
Email kimballkaylie@icloud.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-366-6868
Alternate Phone (910) 986-5594
Additional Comments Jupiter broke off his leash 1/29/21 and took off running. He was last seen between Foxfire Rd - Linden Rd. He is a VERY sweet boy. He is neutered & microchipped. It is cold out and he needs to back in his bed. He will listen to “Jup”, “Jupiter”, or “want to go ride”. If you see him please contact his mom at (910) 366-6868 or (910) 986-5594. We want Jupiter back home with his family.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jupiter (Jup)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit
Markings Orange w/ white markings
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
