Submission ID: 2841
Date Lost September 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Union Pines HS area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Grady Rd/ Union Church
Owner's Full Name Tempe Brown
Email sundogrph@live.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106386360
Alternate Phone (910) 638-2951
Additional Comments Older, blue eyed, white/tan beagle mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings White and tan
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 8 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag, name and phone number on colla
