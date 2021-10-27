Submission ID: 3471
Date Lost October 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Heritage Farm Road Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sadler Family Road
Closest Major Intersection Sadler Family Road
Owner's Full Name Susan L Wilson
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9109920254
Additional Comments White female Poodle. Right eye is missing. Weighs 5 pounds. Her name is Ray Ray. She has seizures if you feed her people food.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name RayRay
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle
Markings Missing eye.
Predominant Color White
2nd Color None
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
