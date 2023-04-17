Submission ID: 4372
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Eta Bell and Pine Grove Church Rd near Hwy 24-27
Owner's First Name Kim
Email kim.morgan9@gmail.com
Primary Phone 3364650049
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost April 14, 2023
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Elwood Lane
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 24-27 and Pine Grove Church Rd
Owner's Full Name Kim
Email kim.morgan9@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 3364650049
Additional Comments Yoda wandered off yesterday morning. Between Eta Bell and Pine Grove Church Rd of Hwy 24-27, along Cabin Creek. His tracker is now offline, this is last location. He is a 12 year old Great Dane mix and doesnt get around good. He is a loving gentle giant who thinks he is a lap dog. No idea why he went off into the woods.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Yoda
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane mix
Markings Black, white, grey
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 12 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag and Tractive device
