UPDATE: STILL MISSING AS OF 5/11/21
Submission ID: 3195
Date Lost February 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost ABERDEEN
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 315 n sandhills Blvd
Closest Major Intersection Summit and US1
Owner's Full Name Amanda grabos
Email sunie225@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 2025314818
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Wilbur
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Short haired Doxie
Markings Dapple
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown and blue
