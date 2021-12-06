UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3545
Date Lost December 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Colonial Heights Neighborhood in Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina St and Wilder Ave
Closest Major Intersection US 5 and US 1
Owner's Full Name Karra Ussery
Email karraleanna@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7758578636
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sawyer
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound Mix (Plott)
Markings Brindle with grey face, white chest, 3 paws that are white.
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 11 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Has an actual dog tag (military one)
Home safely.
