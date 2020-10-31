Submission ID: 2892
Date Lost October 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mt. Carmel Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Old Carthage
Owner's Full Name Amanda Garner
Email Mykoolkat2018@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (336) 523-8065
Alternate Phone (503) 896-4401
Additional Comments Male boxer named Ozzie. He has two bad back legs so he walks with a limp. He’s an older dog, microchipped, can’t hear well. He never leaves the yard, please return him if you picked him up thinking he was hurt.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ozzie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings Solid brown with gray
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Gray around nose
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
