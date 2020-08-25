Submission ID: 2813
Date Lost August 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Eastwood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Shadow lake trail carthage IN EASTWOOD
Closest Major Intersection 15501 & boggs rd
Owner's Full Name Randy jackson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105281203
Additional Comments Very old black mix 37 pounds, blind in right eye, deaf, 2 collars nylon & seresto. Has brown & white on her too
Animal Name sally
Type of Animal dog
Breed Hound setter mix
Markings some brown & white on head, white toes
Predominant Color black
Age of Pet 17
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue I think or green
