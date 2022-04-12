Lost Dog Ashley Heights

Submission ID: 3748

Date Lost April 10, 2022

Area/Town Lost Moore & Home County line

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Nighthawk Loop off of Stubby Oaks

Closest Major Intersection Stubby Oaks/15-501/Quewhiffle

Owner's Full Name Jennifer Schrimpsher

Email jls102205@yahoo.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone 910-315-2771

Additional Comments 10 year old black Vane Corso with white chest. Needs several medications due to age and it's been 2:days. Please help share in the area. His children miss him.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Leo

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Cane Corso

Markings Black with white chest

Predominant Color Black

2nd Color White

Age of Pet 10 years

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Docked

Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Cropped

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Plastic

Collar Color(s) Glow I'm the dark

Collar I.D. Tag(s) None, Number was inside collar but may have wore off

