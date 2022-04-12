Submission ID: 3748
Date Lost April 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Moore & Home County line
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Nighthawk Loop off of Stubby Oaks
Closest Major Intersection Stubby Oaks/15-501/Quewhiffle
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Schrimpsher
Email jls102205@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-315-2771
Additional Comments 10 year old black Vane Corso with white chest. Needs several medications due to age and it's been 2:days. Please help share in the area. His children miss him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Leo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Cane Corso
Markings Black with white chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Glow I'm the dark
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None, Number was inside collar but may have wore off
145 W Pennsylvania Ave
Southern Pines, NC 28387
910-692-7271
Copyright © 2022 The Pilot Newspaper. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.