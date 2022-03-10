Submission ID: 3687
Date Lost March 08, 2022
Area/Town Lost Seagrove
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 145 Mack rd.
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 705
Owner's Full Name Tonya Page
Email tjap02@yahoo.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone 9196012674
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cuttie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Gray face
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.