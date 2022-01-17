Submission ID: 3605
Date Lost January 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mt. Carmel Road
Closest Major Intersection Old Carthage & Bethlehem Church Road
Owner's Full Name Jessica Taylor
Email gijess148@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 5038964401
Alternate Phone (253) 228-0668
Additional Comments Name is Bradley, has on green nylon collar, usually has wireless fence collar on but let him out last night about 7:30pm with our huskey but Bradley did not return with him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bradley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer pitty mix
Markings White with brown freckles has brown spot by right eye
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Not on him
