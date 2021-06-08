UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG WAS FOUND AND IS SAFELY BACK HOME
Submission ID: 3253
Date Lost June 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Aiken rd
Closest Major Intersection
Owner's Full Name Diana Hoberecht
Email mightypodiana@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-690-8690
Additional Comments Elderly English setter. Very sweet but timid and easily confused. Wearing pink and black collar. Name is Angie.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Angie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English setter
Markings White with ticking, larger black spot on face
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 16+
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black with pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.