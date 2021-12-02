Submission ID: 3538
Date Lost November 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hemp St
Owner's Full Name Linda & Richard Brown
Email bbritt@firsthealth.org
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9102202918
Alternate Phone (910) 783-8883
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Petey
Type of Animal dog
Breed Mixed short dog
Markings white with a black ring around one eye and small black spots here and there
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) he has collar with name and number
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.