Submission ID: 2936
Date Lost November 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hoffman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Roseridge Rd/Hoffman Rd—near Taylor Memorial Bpt Church
Owner's Full Name Anna Rose
Email Annamae8@msn.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 910-334-1400
Alternate Phone (910) 334-1401
Additional Comments Has been microchipped, has collar with name & phone # & also a electric fence collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Casey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkiepoo
Markings A little white on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color A little bit of white on chest
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name, owners name, rabies, chip #
