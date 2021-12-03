Submission ID: 3540
Date Lost November 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost richland creek lane
Owner's Full Name serenit faye hancock
Email sfh0120@ncmcs.net
Zip 28327
Primary Phone none
Additional Comments i know this dog is mine because hr has a little rip in his ear from a do fight and hid kennel id is 81815 and his name is bear.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name bear
Type of Animal dog
Breed mixed with pet bull and i do not no the other
Markings i do not know
Predominant Color black
2nd Color a little white
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.