UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost February 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Foxfire Road
Closest Major Intersection Foxfire/linden
Owner's Full Name Christina Miller
Email ccmiller2013@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7044336942
Additional Comments Black German shepherd mix with tan points. Wearing black collar with patches that say her name, Scout, and ‘do not pet’. Her collar is labeled as such because she is fearful of strangers but not aggressive in any way.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Scout
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd
Markings Tan points
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black with camo patches
