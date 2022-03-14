Submission ID: 3696
Date Lost March 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dixie and S Lakeshore Drive
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage Rd
Owner's Full Name Vanda Snyder
Email vandasoeur@gmail.com
Zip 28328
Primary Phone 2069477845
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rocky
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Maybe a corgi/Beagle/tri-colored
Markings Ears that are big like corgis, but fold over
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
