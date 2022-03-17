UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost March 17, 2022
Area/Town Lost High Falls/Bennett NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lost at the corner of Wilson Rd and Phillips Rd.. (On the border of Moore and Chatam County)
Owner's Full Name Theodore and Sylvia Phillips
Email tsphillips@rtmc.net
Zip 27208
Primary Phone (336) 581-3280
Alternate Phone (336) 215-5685
Additional Comments Chubby Dog
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Abbey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Miniature Schnauzer
Markings Fatty tumors all over her body
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Collor is canvas with a multi-color design
