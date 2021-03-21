UPDATE: REPORTED DOG WAS FOUND DECEASED
Date Lost March 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost North Ridge Street
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Chopping
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 516-971-1873
Additional Comments Was last seen near Firelane 2 and Old Mail Rd near foundation
VERY TIMID
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lissette
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix breed
Markings None
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
