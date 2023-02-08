Lost Dog, Maltese Mix in Vass/Southern Pines (Youngs Road) PLEASE DO NOT CHASE - CALL OWNER IMMEDIATELY WHEN SIGHTED - (919) 619-4374 Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASE DO NOT CHASE - CALL OWNER WHEN SIGHTED - 919-637-2397Last seen at noon 2/7 at Longleaf Animal Hospital near Yadkin Road.Please email owner with any sightings! UPDATE: The dog has been sighted off of Yadkin Road near Rolling Springs Circle and Short Street. Submission ID: 4264Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) 769 Youngs RdOwner's First Name Jill StewartEmail Chinarescuedogs@gmail.comPrimary Phone (919) 619-4374 or (919) 637-2397CONTACT INFORMATIONDate Lost February 03, 2023Area/Town Lost 769 Youngs RdStreet or Road Where Pet Lost 769 Youngs rd Vass NC 28394Closest Major Intersection US 1 northOwner's Full Name Jill StewartEmail Chinarescuedogs@gmail.comZip 28394Primary Phone 919 619-4374Additional Comments Rescue, friendly but timid loves little dogs . Please don’t chase him or feed him . Has blue collar on with butterflies and his microchipped .PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded ANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name RueType of Animal Maltese mix dogBreed Maltese mix male neuteredMarkings WhitePredominant Color WhiteIs Pet Microchipped? YesSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)COATCoat of Pet MediumEARSEars of Pet HangingCOLLARCollar of Pet NoneCollar Color(s) Blue with butterflies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 Calendar Feb 8 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Feb 8, 2023 Feb 11 Chocolate Festival Sat, Feb 11, 2023 Feb 12 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Feb 12, 2023 Feb 14 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Feb 14, 2023 Feb 15 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Feb 15, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.