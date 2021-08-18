Submission ID: 3358
Date Lost August 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Putnam/Glendon
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vernon Road, Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Putnam Glendon Road and Herbie Road
Owner's Full Name Adam Stone
Email astone71704@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9104642362
Alternate Phone (910) 986-9852
Additional Comments Male White English coon dog (Hank) slipped out of his collar and went running with Belle (a Walker). They have been missing since the morning of 8/17/21.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hank
Type of Animal Dog
Breed White English coon dog
Markings Black and white with tan chin
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
