Submission ID: 2794
Date Lost August 10, 2020
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fry place
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name Tori Lea Williams
Email Rawr54789@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 9105281633
Additional Comments Blind in right eye.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tina
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Long haired tea cup yorkie
Markings Blind in right eye
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Blonde
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
